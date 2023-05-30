Herbert Cee Spurling, Sunbright

Herbert Cee Spurling passed away peacefully at his home on May 28, 2023, after a hard-fought battle with cancer. Herbie was known for his kindness, generosity, sense of humor, and fun-loving spirit. He never knew a stranger. He loved visiting and talked about Terlingua, TX, and the friends he met there often. He enjoyed playing Santa and for several years provided fruit and toys for families in need.

He is preceded in death by his parents Robert and Amy Spurling; siblings Junior, Nancy, Susie, and Wanda.

He leaves behind his daughter Belinda Spurling and finance’ Robert Edmonds; granddaughter Morgan Edmonds, aka “Little Bit” who he often said was his whole world; former wife and close friend Glenda Richardson; sister Marilyn Hamilton and husband Gary and her daughter Melissa Alexander and a host of nieces, nephews, and cousins.

He loved cooking for family and friends and is known for his huge pots of chili and spaghetti. While he couldn’t cook himself toward the end, he made certain people who came to visit him never left hungry.

The family will receive friends Saturday, June 3, 2023, at Schubert Funeral Home in Wartburg from 12-1:00 p.m. with the funeral to follow at 1:00 p.m. with Teresa Campbell Breeding officiating. Herbert’s wishes are to be cremated.

In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting donations be mailed to the House of Hope, 165 Bob Tollett Loop, Crossville, TN 38555 for their Christmas Angel Tree.

Schubert Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Herbert Cee Spurling.

