Helen Orease Willis, 96, Knoxville

Helen Orease Willis, 96, of Knoxville, TN passed away peacefully at Parkwest Hospital on May 9, 2023.

She was a member of Bazeltown Baptist Church and sang with the senior choir for several years. She became a member of the 7th Day Adventist Church in her later years. Her hobbies were word search, embroidery, crocheting, and hand-quilting.

Preceded in death by her parents William and Katie Moore; brother Willie Moore; husband(s) Tallion Miller and Elmer Willis, Sr.; son Bobby Miller Sr., three grandchildren Sonya, Eric, and Charlie; and great-grandchild Tashanti.

She is survived by brother Rev. Horace Edward (Felecia), their two sons Steven and Charles; children Charles (Edna), Phyllis, Carylon (Bill); four step-children Laura, Elmer Jr., Velvet (Bobby), Yvonnia (Lance); grandchildren Margaret (Alex), Mari (Craig), Nora (Jeff), Porticha, Ann, and Bobby Jr.; great-grandchildren Jadyn, Jamere, E’Miya, LeMarqus, Shumaikee, Tahaija, Jazmin, Sharissa, ShaHannah, Xavier, Eric Jr., Debbie, Mattea, Jagade Jr., Jaliyah, and DeAndre; and a host of great-grandchildren, step-grandchildren and step-great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

Visitation: Monday, May 15, 2023, 5:00 – 6:00 PM Service Immediately Following 6:00 – 7:00 PM at Kyker Funeral Home Harriman, Tennessee Interment: Moore Family Cemetery Tuesday, May 16, 2023, 11:00 AM

Should friends desire, contributions may be sent to the Community Usher Board at St. Mary’s Baptist Church, 1038 Trenton Street, Harriman Tennessee 37748 instead of flowers.

