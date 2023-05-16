Hazel Geneva Carden, Rocky Top

Hazel Geneva Carden, age 89, of Rocky Top, Tennessee passed away on May 13, 2023. Hazel was born in Lake City, Tennessee was born on August 4, 1933, to the late Roy and Melvina Foust Beach. Hazel was a member of Main Street Baptist Church. She loved gardening, being outside, flowers, and taking care of people. In addition to her parents, Hazel is preceded in death by her husband Glennmore Carden, and brother Louis Beach.
Survivors:
Son Ray Miller of North Charleston, South Carolina
Nephews Michael Sharp of Alaska
Chris Sharp of Alaska
Niece Michelle Munsell of Alaska
Brother Homer Sharp Jr. of Anchorage, Alaska
Grandchildren Joseph Glen Miller and wife of Brook of Charleston, SC
Raymond Scott Miller and wife Kelly of Las Vegas, NV
Randy Fields of Caryville, TN
Megan Elaine Miller of North Charleston, SC
Great Grandchildren Joseph Glen Miller Jr and wife Kristyn
Jordan Miller
Josh Miller
Mandy Parsons
Lilly Miller
Hannah Limehouse
Great Great Grandchildren Lincoln and Jaxson Miller
And a host of other family members and friends.
A graveside service will be held at 1:00 PM on Wednesday, May 17, 2023, at the Island Ford Cemetery in Rocky Top.