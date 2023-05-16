Hazel Geneva Carden, Rocky Top

Hazel Geneva Carden, age 89, of Rocky Top, Tennessee passed away on May 13, 2023. Hazel was born in Lake City, Tennessee was born on August 4, 1933, to the late Roy and Melvina Foust Beach. Hazel was a member of Main Street Baptist Church. She loved gardening, being outside, flowers, and taking care of people. In addition to her parents, Hazel is preceded in death by her husband Glennmore Carden, and brother Louis Beach. 

Survivors:

Son   Ray Miller of North Charleston, South Carolina

Nephews Michael Sharp of Alaska

              Chris Sharp of Alaska

Niece   Michelle Munsell of Alaska

Brother   Homer Sharp Jr. of Anchorage, Alaska

Grandchildren  Joseph Glen Miller and wife of Brook of Charleston, SC

                         Raymond Scott Miller and wife Kelly of Las Vegas, NV

                         Randy Fields of Caryville, TN

                        Megan Elaine Miller of North Charleston, SC

Great Grandchildren   Joseph Glen Miller Jr and wife Kristyn

                                   Jordan Miller

                                  Josh Miller

                                 Mandy Parsons

                                  Lilly Miller

                                 Hannah Limehouse

Great Great Grandchildren  Lincoln and Jaxson Miller

And a host of other family members and friends.

A graveside service will be held at 1:00 PM on Wednesday, May 17, 2023, at the Island Ford Cemetery in Rocky Top.

