Harriman Police arrest two for drugs

Officers with The Harriman Police Department arrested two individuals Thursday afternoon just before 3pm in town for manufacturing, delivery, possession, and sale of scheduled II cocaine or Methamphetamine, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia and public intoxication. The two facing the charges were identified and remained jailed today as Jennifer Renee Daugherty, 37, and Brian Keith Kendrick, 44. Both remain in jail on a $10,000 Bond each. No specifics on exactly where the two were arrested at news time.
Booking Number:26207
Date of Birth:01/15/1986
Booked:05/11/2023
Arresting Agency: HARRIMAN – TN0730100
Arresting Date/Time:05/11/2023 16:47
Bond: $10,000
1 – Manufacture, deliver, sale, or possession of Schedule II cocaine or methamphetamine .5 Gr Or Less
Offense Date: 05/11/2023
Bond: $7,500.00
Bond Type: Appearance Bond
Charging Agency:
2 – Unlawful Possession Of Drug Paraphernalia
Offense Date: 05/11/2023
Bond: $1,250.00
Bond Type: Appearance Bond
Charging Agency:
3 – Public Intoxication
Offense Date: 05/11/2023
Bond: $1,250.00
Bond Type: Appearance Bond
Charging Agency:
Booking Number: 26208
Booked: 05/11/2023
Arresting Agency: HARRIMAN – TN0730100
Arresting Date/Time: 05/11/2023 16:07
Bond:$10,000.00
1 – Public Intoxication
Offense Date: 05/11/2023
Bond: $1,250.00
Bond Type: Appearance Bond
Charging Agency:
2 – Unlawful Possession Of Drug Paraphernalia
Offense Date: 05/11/2023
Bond: $1,250.00
Bond Type: Appearance Bond
Charging Agency:
3 – Manufacture, Delivery, Sale, Possession Of Controlled Substance
Offense Date: 05/11/2023
Bond: $7,500.00
Bond Type: Appearance Bond
Charging Agency: