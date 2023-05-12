Harriman Police arrest two for drugs

Officers with The Harriman Police Department arrested two individuals Thursday afternoon just before 3pm in town for manufacturing, delivery, possession, and sale of scheduled II cocaine or Methamphetamine, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia and public intoxication. The two facing the charges were identified and remained jailed today as Jennifer Renee Daugherty, 37, and Brian Keith Kendrick, 44. Both remain in jail on a $10,000 Bond each. No specifics on exactly where the two were arrested at news time.

Jennifer Renee Daugherty, 37

Booking Number:26207
Date of Birth:01/15/1986
Booked:05/11/2023
Arresting Agency: HARRIMAN – TN0730100
Arresting Date/Time:05/11/2023 16:47
Bond: $10,000

1 – Manufacture, deliver, sale, or possession of Schedule II cocaine or methamphetamine .5 Gr Or Less

Offense Date: 05/11/2023

Bond: $7,500.00

Bond Type: Appearance Bond

Charging Agency:

2 – Unlawful Possession Of Drug Paraphernalia

Offense Date: 05/11/2023

Bond: $1,250.00

Bond Type: Appearance Bond

Charging Agency:

3 – Public Intoxication

Offense Date: 05/11/2023

Bond: $1,250.00

Bond Type: Appearance Bond

Charging Agency:

Brian Keith Kendrick, 44

Booking Number: 26208
Booked: 05/11/2023
Arresting Agency: HARRIMAN – TN0730100
Arresting Date/Time: 05/11/2023 16:07
Bond:$10,000.00

1 – Public Intoxication

Offense Date: 05/11/2023

Bond: $1,250.00

Bond Type: Appearance Bond

Charging Agency:

2 – Unlawful Possession Of Drug Paraphernalia

Offense Date: 05/11/2023

Bond: $1,250.00

Bond Type: Appearance Bond

Charging Agency:

3 – Manufacture, Delivery, Sale, Possession Of Controlled Substance

Offense Date: 05/11/2023

Bond: $7,500.00

Bond Type: Appearance Bond

Charging Agency:

