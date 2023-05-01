Harriman PD arrests man for vehicle theft

Harriman City police officers pulled over a vehicle suspected of being taken without permission Sunday afternoon just after 2:00 and arrested the driver identified as James Kenneth Carroll age 58. He was booked into the county jail on charges of theft of a motor vehicle $10,000 to 60,000 driving on a revoked and suspended license, he remained jailed this afternoon at the county jail.

James Kenneth Carroll

Age/Race/Sex: 58 / W / M

Booking Number: 26147

Booked: 04/30/2023

Arresting Agency: HARRIMAN – TN0730100

Arresting Date/Time:04/30/2023 14:40

Bond: $22,500.00

1 – Theft of Motor Vehicle ($10,000 – $59,999)

Offense Date: 04/30/2023

Bond: $20,000.00

Bond Type: Appearance Bond

Charging Agency:

2 – Driving on Revoked/Suspended License

Offense Date: 04/30/2023

Bond: $2,500.00

Bond Type: Appearance Bond

Charging Agency:

