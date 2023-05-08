Glenna J Spradlin, 93, Oliver Springs

Mrs. Glenna J Spradlin, age 93, peacefully passed away in her sleep, on Thursday, May 4, 2023, at her home in Oliver Springs, Tennessee which was built by the hands of her late husband, Chester Spradlin. Mrs. Glenna loved cats, vegetable and flower gardening in her front yard, attending Batley Baptist Church, and her family, especially her two great-grandsons, Liam and Konnor Benoit, and her Grandson Christopher Benoit and wife Darrien Benoit.

Her Daughter, Suzette, was able to move back to Tennessee and be with her for the last 2 decades of her life, assisting with her care and making sure that Glenna was able to pass peacefully at home, as she wished. Glenna loved spending time with the entire family, Suzette, Christopher, Darrien, Greg, Liam, and Konnor would try to visit as much as possible, and it always made Ms. Glenna smile!

Glenna was born on Fork Mountain in 1929 and resided there until her family moved to Coalfield in 1944. Ms. Glenna is a descendant of some of the earliest settlers of Morgan County Tennessee. She loved the New River area and didn’t want to move off the mountain. She graduated from Coalfield High School and was employed by the Knitting Mill in Harriman for a few years. She met her husband, Chester Spradlin, in Coalfield. He had recently moved down from Pine Knot, Kentucky, to teach at Coalfield High School. They married and had three children; Chester D. (Judy) Spradlin of Coalfield, Suzette Passons of the home, and Tammy Spradlin of Oak Ridge. She has one grandson, Christopher (Darrien) Benoit, and two great-grandsons, Liam and Konnor Benoit, all of Coalfield. Her Great Grandchildren were all she ever talked about, she was so very proud of Liam and Konnor.

Ms. Glenna was preceded in death by her husband, Chester Spradlin; parents Frank and Aubrey (Summers) Jones of Coalfield, and brother Lester Jones of Dayton Ohio. Beulah Breedlove was a very special friend from Dayton, Ohio. Beulah was her brother Lester’s girlfriend for more than 60 years. Glenna considered Beulah a sister she never had. Other special friends are Virginia Griffith and all the ladies of the Women’s Class at Batley Baptist Church. She loved her neighbors and everyone she ever met. The family will be eternally grateful for the excellent care provided by Senior Homecare Services (Maria, Vay, Kathy, Jennnifer, and Andrea). Also special thanks to the Tinker Family (Darrien, Destiny, and Shawna) for the love and care they provided in Ms. Glenna’s final years, without these fine women the family would have been forced to provide care in a facility, and Ms. Glenna was very clear she wanted to pass at home..

A graveside service will be held at 11 am, on Monday, May 8, 2022. Preacher Luke Kidwell will be officiating.

The family thanks you for your support in this tough time, and we hope you were able to know just how special Mrs. Spradlin was. Her Grandson Christopher Benoit has been quoted as saying,” She is the only person I ever met, whom I had not seen sin, she is the highest example of a pure Christian Woman who valued family and a simple lifestyle.

