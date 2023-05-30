Glenda True Everett, Kingston

Mrs. Glenda True Everett of Kingston, TN passed away peacefully at home with her family beside her on Monday, May 22, 2023, after an extended illness. She was born on June 11, 1943, to Margaret and Allen H. True, who proceeded her in death.

Glenda was a very beloved teacher who taught at Bowers Elementary School in Harriman for 37 years. She was also the principal for several years at Bowers Elementary School.

She is survived by her husband: Robert Buttram; beloved daughter: Jennifer Vandever; brother: Tommy H. True (Kay); nieces: Lisa and Tayler Bonafede of Kingston, TN. She is also survived by stepdaughter and family, Julie and Scott Shaver, and sons Owen and Finn of Nashville, TN, an uncle, and several cousins.

A very special thank you to the caregivers Elizabeth Bunch, April Bunch, and Sue Givens who lovingly cared for Glenda for several years. Also, a thank you to Covenant Health Hospice.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Wounded Warrior Project.

Evans Mortuary is serving the family of Mrs. Glenda True Everett and you can sign an online registry on our website at Evans Mortuary. A graveside service will be announced at a later date.

