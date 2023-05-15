Gerald Esco Carden, 92, Rocky Top

Gerald Esco Carden age 92, of Rocky Top, passed away on Thursday, May 11, 2023, at the Methodist Medical Center of Oak Ridge. Gerald was born on January 29, 1931, in Coal Creek, Tennessee to the late James and Edna Viles Carden. He served in the Korean War and was a proud Veteran of the United States Army.  After his time in the military, Gerald worked at the Y12 National Security Complex. Gerald was of the Baptist faith and a long-time member of Clear Branch Baptist Church, where he served as a Deacon and at one time, Choir Director. Gerald loved hunting and fishing when he was able to. He is preceded in death by: Parents: James and Edna Viles Carden, Wife: Jean Duff Carden, Brothers: Claude, Roy, Elmo, Carl, Ralph, and Lawrence Carden, and Sisters: Alene Bradley, Grace Rogers, Carrie Myers, and Lassie Massengill.

Gerald is survived by:

Daughters               Linda Owen & Gordon

                                Pat Carden

                               Melissa Wilson & Gregg

Brother                   Glenn Carden

Grandchildren        Michael Owen & Lisa 

                               Mark Owen

                               Adam Wilson & Amy

                               Jared Wilson & Meeghan

                               Cobie Wilson & Abby                             

Great Grandchildren    Marcus Owen

                                     Andrew, Aden, Julianna, Madeleine, Bowen, Eleanor, Josiah, and Reese Wilson

                                    Mallory and Ashlee Hood

                                    Josh Colvin

And a host of other relatives and friends.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations may be made to Clear Branch Baptist Church in his loving memory.

Visitation: 3:00 PM to 5:00 PM, Sunday, May 14, 2023, at Clear Branch Baptist Church in Lake City.

Funeral Service: 5:00 PM, Sunday, May 14, 2023, at Clear Branch Baptist Church with Rev. Randy Norton officiating.

A graveside service will be held at the Leach Cemetery following the funeral service on Sunday, May 14, 2023, with Military Honors presented by the Campbell County Honor Guard.

