Gay Neil Estep, Kingston

Gay Neil Estep, age 80, of Kingston passed away Saturday, May 27, 2023, at his home surrounded by his family. He was born November 20, 1942, in Hazzard, Kentucky, and has been a resident of Roane County for over 40 years. Gay retired from the Y-12 Plant in Oak Ridge after 30 years, where he had worked as a Machine Specialist. He enjoyed being outdoors. He liked going to yard sales, bowling, traveling to play Bingo with his wife. He was a man who loved his family and all who knew him counted his friendship very special. Preceded in death by his daughter, Linda Faye Estep; mother, Georgia Davis.

SURVIVORS

Loving Wife of 60 years Jannis Maggard Estep of Kingston

Sons Earl Neil Estep & wife, Karen of Kingston

Larry Ray Estep & wife, Sabrina of Kingston

Granddaughter Skylar Raine of Kingston

A host of extended family members & dear friends

Memorial service will be held at 1:00 pm, Monday, June 12, 2023, at Fraker Funeral Home with Rev. Wayne Nelson officiating. Online register book can be signed at www.FrakerFuneralHome.net. Fraker Funeral Home of Kingston is in charge of all the arrangements.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...