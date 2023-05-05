FOREST LEGACY PROGRAM AIDS LANDOWNERS AND CONSERVATION EFFORTS

Brad Jones 2 hours ago Featured, News Leave a comment 7 Views

NASHVILLE — Forest landowners can ensure conservation benefits for generations to come with funding through the Forest Legacy Program (FLP). Proposals to apply for funding may be submitted until June 9, 2023, at 4:30 p.m. CST.

“One of the greatest threats to Tennessee’s forests is conversion to another use, like residential or commercial development,” State Forester David Arnold said. “Grants are available to landowners who want to keep their forests as forests, encouraging sustainable forest management and supporting strong forest products markets. FLP provides options for land to remain in private ownership while ensuring that its conservation values and support for local rural economies continue.”

FLP is a conservation program administered by the U.S. Forest Service in partnership with the Tennessee Department of Agriculture’s Division of Forestry to protect privately-owned forest lands from conversion to non-forest uses through conservation easements or land purchases. Federal grant funds pay for conservation easements that restrict development and allow landowners to continue to own and manage their land.

Keeping Tennessee land in traditional forest uses contributes to improved water quality, fish and wildlife habitat, timber, fuel wood, other forest products, and recreation opportunities. The Tennessee Forest Legacy Program currently conserves 53,315 acres valued at $59 million across Tennessee.

Find the request for proposal package and more information about Tennessee’s FLP at www.tn.gov/agriculture/forests/protection/legacy.html.

For questions about FLP, contact Assistant State Forester Heather Slayton at 615-837-5432 or heather.slayton@tn.gov.

Tags

About Brad Jones

Brad is the Owner/Operator of BBB TV 12, and has been with the company since August of 1996. Brad is a 1987 graduate of Coalfield High School and a 1995 graduate of the University of Tennessee College of Communications. He won the 1995 broadcast production student of the year award. Brad worked at Shop at Home, Inc. a home shopping network that was located in Knoxville, TN from 1993 - 1995 and then at Via TV (RSTV, Inc.) from 1995 - 1996. After some freelance work in Nashville, Brad joined the BBB Communications staff in August of 1996. A short stint at WVLT TV as a news photographer was in 2001, but he continued to work at BBB TV as well. Brad is married to Nicole Jenkins Jones, a 1990 graduate of Oak Ridge High School, who works at Oak Ridge Gastroenterology and Associates in Oak Ridge. They have 3 kids, Trevor Bogard, 27, Chandler 22, and Naomi 13. On December 12, 2013 they welcomed their first grandchild, Carter Ryan Bogard. Brad is also the assistant boys basketball coach at Coalfield High School for the past 11 years. In 2013-14 the Yellow Jackets won their first district title since 1991 and just the 4th in school history.

Check Also

Rockwood Police arrest three last night

The Rockwood police department was busy on Tuesday, arresting three individuals. One arrest occurred just …

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

© Copyright 2023, HousleyCreative / BBB Communications. All Rights Reserved.
%d bloggers like this: