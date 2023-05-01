False Call being investigated by Authorities after Friday event in Roane County

Friday afternoon around 5:00 p.m., what turned out to be a false call rushed numerous law enforcement officials and emergency responders to the area of Midtown at Old Highway 70 near Ruritan Road. The call came into dispatch that a person had shot a female and another person and was threatening law enforcement if they showed up, however the call, according to Jack Stockton Sheriff of Roane County, was an apparent false call. Roads were blocked off again on Highway 70 at the intersection of Ruritan and on Old Highway 70 as police looked for the suspect. After about an hour and a half, it was determined the report was false as no one was found in the search area. The investigation is ongoing as to where the call may have come from. More on this as we obtain more information from the Sheriff’s Department.
Tags False Call Midtown Old Highway 70 Roane County Ruritan Road
