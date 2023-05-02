Esther Gloria Harner, Rockwood

Ms. Esther Gloria Harner, age 74, a resident of the Westel Community of Rockwood (Cumberland County), Tennessee passed away Friday, April 28, 2023, at the Roane Medical Center, Harriman, Tennessee. She was born June 7, 1948, in Rockwood, Tennessee, and was a resident of the Westel Community for many years. She was also a former resident of Jackson Hole, Wyoming for several years during the 1960s through the late 1970s and always enjoyed returning there to visit. Esther was a member of the First Baptist Church in Rockwood and enjoyed making Christmas ornaments for the Children’s Sunday School Class. For many years, Esther worked in the Roane County Courthouse in the office of the Roane County Election Commission, retiring in 2014 after 17 years of service. It was a position that she loved very much, and she make many friends while working there.

Esther was the Great Aunt and keeper of the family history. She knew the name of every relation in the Harner and Armstrong families, going back at least five generations. Genealogy was important to her, and she spent many hours in public libraries doing research. She also wrote a book based on her experiences growing up in Westel, Tennessee. In later years Esther loved doing crafts and visiting Hobby Lobby. She spent precious time with her family and friends, while living on the land that she was raised on.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Charles Bruce Harner and Myrtle Armstrong Harner; brothers, William David Harner and Claude Wayne Harner; sister, Edith Virginia Leisinger; nephews, Ronald Alan Leisinger and Barton Blake Leisinger; and several aunts, uncles, cousins, and other relatives.

Survivors include:

Brother: Charles “Gene” Horner

Nephews: William Charles Harner

David John Harner

Charles Ray Leisinger

James Bruce Harner

Nieces: Linda Jane Harner

Sharla Marie Leisinger

Great Nephews: Charles Robert Leisinger (Tonya) & their daughter, Chloe Marie Leisinger

Donovan Bruce Harner

Douglas Craig Leisinger (Kelly) & their daughter, Halle Julia Leisinger

Robert Barton Blake Leisinger

And several other relatives and many special friends.

The family will receive friends Wednesday, May 3, 2023, from 11:00 a.m. (E.D.T.) until 1:00 p.m. (E.D.T.) at the Evans Mortuary. Funeral services will follow on Wednesday, May 3, 2023, at 1:00 p.m. (E.D.T.) from the Chapel of Evans Mortuary with Bro. Rick Ellis officiating. Committal services and interment will follow in the McLean Cemetery in the Westel Community of Cumberland County, Tennessee.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...