Elizabeth Strickland McNelly, Rockwood

Mrs. Elizabeth Strickland McNelly of Rockwood, Tennessee, age 85 born February 15, 1938, and transitioned to her Heavenly home on May 28, 2023. She was a member of the Pond Grove Christian Church of Rockwood and was a retired hairdresser.

Preceded in death by her husband Kenneth McNelly, parents William Morgan and Ethel West Strickland, brother William Morgan Strickland, Jr., sister Wilma Jean and husband Charles Patterson, nephews Charles (Chuck) and Michael Patterson.

Survivors include:

Sibling: Betty S. (Glen) Duncan of Wartburg, Tennessee

Several cousins and a host of friends.



The family will receive friends on Thursday, June 1, 2023, from 12:00 pm to 1:00 pm at Evans Mortuary in Rockwood, Tennessee. A funeral service will follow at 1:00 pm with Reverend David officiating. Graveside and interment services following at Oak Grove Cemetery. Evans Mortuary is serving the family of Mrs. Elizabeth Strickland McNelly.

