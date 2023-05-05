Edna “Irene” Ransom, 91

Edna “Irene” Ransom passed away on Easter Morning, April 9, 2023. She was 91. Irene was born on November 19 in 1931 in Greenville, GA to Lemmie and Lena Pearson, the youngest of four children. She graduated from Manchester High School in the class of 1949 and attended Business College training as a secretary. She married Bennie Marvin Ransom of Unadilla, GA on July 22, 1951. They were married for 65 years before his death. After moving around the southeast for several years, they settled in Macon, GA where they raised their four children. Irene worked for 17 years as a church secretary for Forest Hills United Methodist Church. After retirement, Bennie and Irene moved to Norris, TN in 1998 to be close to their daughter, Susan Mobley, and her family. They enjoyed life in Norris. Each 4th of July was a standing family reunion to enjoy Norris Day and each other.

Irene is survived by three daughters and a son: Stephanie (Jim) Diguiseppi of Durham, NC; Lisa (Curt) Reynolds of Lake Sinclair in Sparta, GA; Susan (Mark) Mobley and Marty Ransom of Norris, TN. Irene had 9 grandchildren: Lena (Steve) Sanok, Mark (Andrea Moore) DiGuiseppi, John DiGuiseppi; Curtis (Juli) Reynolds, Katie (John) Staples; Miles (Katie Simmons) Mobley, Ben “Rain” Mobley; Alyssa Ransom and Pierce Ransom. From those nine, Irene was proud to have 7 great-grandchildren.

In lieu of flowers, donations are welcome to the Norris Area Food Pantry, P.O. Box 327, Norris, TN 37828-0327. Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements. holleygamble.com

