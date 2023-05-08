Dump Truck crash Friday afternoon snarls traffic on Interstate and local roads

Picture courtesy of Kingston Fire Department

Interstate 40 just east of the Midtown Harriman on-ramp was the scene of a terrible crash Friday afternoon around 2:30 which left the driver in serious condition. The Tennessee Highway Patrol report indicates a dump truck driven by 61-year-old Curtis Hill (no Address given) lost control and overturned spilling his load of sand and resting along the guardrail on the inside Lane shoulder requiring the driver to be extricated from the wreckage by Kingston Fire First Responders Emergency Management personnel and the Rescue Squad the driver was taken to the Kingston helipad by ambulance to be transported to the UT Medical Center in Knoxville where he is still listed in serious but stable condition the crash also affecting the westbound Lane and a female driver whose windshield was shattered after the sand spilled

into the westbound lane of travel but she was not injured. No other vehicles were involved. Traffic, to say the least, through Kingston and portions of Harriman for the duration of the investigation and cleanup.

Picture courtesy of Kingston Fire Department

