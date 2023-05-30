Dorothy Lee Carden, 87

Dorothy Lee Carden passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on Saturday, May 27, 2023. She was 87 years old.

Dorothy was saved as a young girl and is now in heaven with her Savior. She was a Sunday School teacher for over 40 years at Temple Baptist Church in Powell, TN. She was a retired teacher’s assistant for Anderson County Schools.

She is preceded in death by her husband, “Duke” Everett Carden; parents, Sherman and Martha Minga; brother, Dudley Minga; and sister, Dixie Thames.

Dorothy is survived by her three daughters, Robin (Jeff) Vitelli, Tracy (Larry) Nicely, Kim (Rickey) Humphrey; grandchildren, Jillian (Wes) Frantz, Anna Vitelli, Tara Humphrey, Tommy (Christy) Humphrey, Nick (Sarah) Humphrey, Joy (Chase) Whitten, Ben (Lori) Nicely, Christy (Daniel) Dent, Kelly (Joey) Boone, Daniel (Hannah) Nicely, Bradley Nicely, and Jonathan Nicely; her brother Don Minga; sister-in-law, Ann Minga; brother-in-law, Kerry Thames; 25 great-grandchildren and many, many nieces and nephews.

Services for Dorothy will be held on Wednesday, May 31, 2023, at Temple Baptist Church in Powell, TN (1700 West Beaver Creek Road, Powell, TN) where family will receive friends from 5 PM – 7 PM with a funeral service to follow.

Family and friends will gather at 11:00 am, Thursday, June 1, 2023, at Norris Memorial Gardens in Andersonville, TN where Mrs. Carden will be laid to rest next to her husband, ‘Duke’.

The staff at Holley Gamble Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Mrs. Dorothy Lee Carden.

