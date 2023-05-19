Donnie Johnson, 69

Donnie Johnson age 69 went to his Heavenly Home Wednesday, May 17, 2023. He was a member of Meadowview Baptist Church. Donnie enjoyed fishing, camping, and his dogs. He was blessed to have good friends, family, church family, and good neighbors. Preceded in death by his precious daughter Lisa Johnson, his parents Juanita Johnson and Harvey Johnson, and father-in-law Charles Humphreys.

Survivors include his wife of 43 years, Debbie Johnson,

Brothers and sisters-in-law Frank and Judy Johnson,

Jerry and Sue Lynn Johnson,

Ronnie and Sandy Johnson,

Mother-in-law Eustine Humphreys,

Sisters and brother-in-laws Glenda and Ed Reese,

Diana and Bob Morris,

Sharon and Grant King,

Rodney Humphreys,

Special friends Jim, Lula Mae, and Jay Marcum, Jerry and Mickey Wright, Dawn Davis, and Lonnie McClure.

Graveside service at 3:00 p.m. Monday, May 22, 2023, at the Roane Memorial Gardens with Pastor Ralph Nance officiating. In lieu of flowers, Donnie requested that you do something to help your neighbor (you may never know what seems like nothing to you may mean so much more to them) and/or donate to Roane County Paws P.O. Box 1362 Harriman, TN. 37748. Kyker Funeral Home of Harriman is serving the Johnson Family.

