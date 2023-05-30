Donna Lynn Bunch

News Department 4 hours ago Obituaries Leave a comment 10 Views

Donna Lynn Bunch, daughter of Bill and Mary Owens, went to be home with the Lord on Sunday, May 28, 2023, at approximately 1:30 PM. She loved cooking and being a home wife and loved the Lord with all her heart and soul.

She is preceded in death by her brother, Eddie Owens, her parents, Bill and Mary Owens of Heiskell, and her son, Kenny Ray Bunch.

She is survived by her husband Kenny and her son Thomas Cox, 4 grandsons Tristan Byrum, Sean Cox, Corey Cox, and Ryan Cox, and her brothers and sisters-in-law.

Visitation: 12:00 PM to 1:00 PM, Tuesday, May 30, 2023, at Hatmaker Funeral Home.

Funeral Service: 1:00 PM, Tuesday, May 30, 2023, with Caroline Curtis presiding. A graveside service will be held following the funeral service on Tuesday, May 30, 2023, at the Sunset Cemetery in Clinton, Tennessee.

About News Department

Check Also

Herbert Cee Spurling, Sunbright

Herbert Cee Spurling passed away peacefully at his home on May 28, 2023, after a …

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

© Copyright 2023, HousleyCreative / BBB Communications. All Rights Reserved.
%d bloggers like this: