Donald Whaley, Wartburg

Mr. Donald Whaley, age 85 of Wartburg passed away Wednesday, May 3, 2023. Donald was a lifelong member of Liberty Baptist Church in Wartburg.

He is preceded in death by his parents Frank & Madge Whaley; brother James (Mickey) Whaley of Wartburg.

He is survived by his wife Joyce Whaley; daughter Freida (Jerome) Rogers; sons Donald Jr. “Sonny” and Dennis (Brenda) Whaley all of Wartburg; brothers Gerald (Francis) of Wartburg Patrick Whaley of Knoxville, Jack (Marsha) Whaley of Oliver Springs; sister-in-law Wilma Whaley; grandson Darren (Beth) Whaley and Christopher (Amy) Rogers; great-grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews and extended family.

The family will have a graveside service Saturday, May 6, 2023, at 1:00 p.m. at Liberty Cemetery in Wartburg with Rev. Jason Lowe officiating.

Schubert Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Donald Whaley.

