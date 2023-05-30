Dominic James and Angela Phillips united as co-head basketball coaches at Grace Christian Academy

Grace Christian Academy is pleased to announce the hiring of Dominic James Wright and Angela Phillips Wright as their next high school girls’ co-head basketball coaches. 

They are a well-known local duo of basketball royalty — and one of a handful of husband-and-wife coaching tandems in the state. They may be better known as Neek + Ang, owners of Jesus is Bigger Than Basketball, who have trained over 1,000 players throughout their ministry.

Dominic James was a star point guard at Marquette, an All-American, and a former Big East Rookie of the Year. He claimed Marquette University’s “Create For Others” Award and Dwyane Wade Legacy of Leadership Award, ranking second all-time in games played (129) and assists (632), third in points (1,749), and fourth in steals (238). He currently resides in the Marquette University Hall of Fame and holds the record for having played in the most games in Marquette history, more than 30 minutes per game ever since he arrived on campus. Dominic later went on to play professional basketball overseas for right at a decade earning multiple championships and Player of the Year awards across the globe, including winning the Fiba 3×3 World Masters for the Qatar national team.

Angela, originally from Oak Ridge, TN, played high school basketball under legendary coach Jill Prudden, leading her team to two state championship appearances. She began her college career as a 4-year D1 starting point guard for the University of Kentucky and Indiana State University. Phillips started 54 consecutive games in her two-year career at Kentucky, including all 34 games during the 2004-05 season. She averaged 4.6 points and 28.6 minutes per game as a sophomore and led the team in assists in both seasons. She went on to be a 2-year starter & captain for her junior and senior seasons at Indiana State University.

“We are thrilled to be able to bring such experienced basketball players and spiritual leaders to Grace Christian Academy. The duo has an unrivaled work ethic, and it’s their passion to not only develop each player’s fundamental and advanced basketball skill sets but also to partner in a way that builds stronger families and stronger faith. They will lead our program with integrity, competitiveness, and intensity. This is an outstanding hire for the GCA community.” GCA Athletics Director, Marcus Dilligard stated.

After their world travels with professional basketball, Wright and Phillips founded Neek and Ang, LLC “Jesus is Bigger Than Basketball,” a basketball development program including training, camps, 3×3 League, and other events, as well as Christian character development. They would later be hired as men’s and women’s assistant basketball coaches at Oak Ridge High School under the direction of Aaron Green and Paige Taylor.

“We believe that Jesus is bigger than basketball.  And that belief shapes our approach to player development and drives our mission to change the culture of basketball,” said the Wright’s. “There is a solid foundation in place for the Lady Rams, and it is our job to build upon that and grow a winning culture for the program.”

Established in 1997 Grace Christian Academy exists to LEAD students to a saving knowledge of Jesus Christ, to BUILD them up to their full potential in Him, and to EQUIP them to serve Him. With an enrollment of almost 1,100, GCA serves students from Preschool to 12th grade and offers excellent opportunities in academics, athletics, and the arts.  For more information visit gcarams.org

