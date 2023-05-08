Devin Layton Jerome (Duncan) Raniey, Petros

Devin Layton Jerome (Duncan) Raniey, age 43 of Petros went with the Good Lord on Friday, May 5, 2023.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Leighton & Jessie Raniey, and George & Mauline Morgan. Parents Raymond Raniey and Mable Duncan, Wife Natasha Lynn Brown Duncan, nephew Willis Lee McMahan.

He is survived by his Daughter: Delila Lynn Duncan

Twin Brother: Kevin Raymond Lee Duncan & wife Tamra Duncan

Brother: Thomas Duncan & Stephanie Bates

Sisters: Gloria & husband Danny McMahan, Goldie Duncan Sister (Niece) Tammie Overton

Also surviving are a host of nephews & nieces that were all very special to him and also lots of other family and friends, too many to name.

The family will receive friends on Wednesday, May 10, 2023, from 1-2 pm Schubert Funeral Home, Wartburg. Funeral Services will follow at 2 pm with Bro. Eugene Chaney officiating. Interment will follow in the Petros Cemetery.

Schubert Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Devin Layton Jerome (Duncan) Raniey.

