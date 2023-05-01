Delis Bernard Richards, 92, Clinton

Delis Bernard Richards, age 92 of Clinton, TN went to be with the Lord on Sunday, April 30, 2023, at West Hills Hospice of Knoxville. He was a member of Black Oak Baptist Church where he served as Deacon, Sunday School Teacher, and Director of Organizations. He loved gospel music and sang in the Songsters Quartet. He was a veteran of the United States Air Force and retired from Methodist Medical Center in Oak Ridge. Throughout his life, he loved working in his woodwork shop and his flowers. Delis will be remembered as a family man that loved his family.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Delis and Vena Richards; sister, Delores Albertson; brother, Larry, and Don; twin sisters, Eulajean and Elajean.

He is survived by his loving wife of 70 years, Mildred Ruth Dunsmore Richards; daughter, Debbie Hashbarger & husband Dennis of Clinton; sister, Kathleen & husband Russ of FL; brothers, David & wife Sherry and Allen & wife Jackie of IN; several nieces and nephews

The family would like to thank Tennova Home Health, University of Tennessee Hospice, and West Hills Hospice of Knoxville.

The family will have a private graveside service at Woodhaven Memorial Garden. Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements. holleygamble.com

