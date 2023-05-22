Debbie “Do-Dah” Thomas, Harriman

Debbie “Do-Dah” Thomas of Harriman, TN went to be with the Lord, peacefully at home, on Wednesday, May 17, 2023.

Debbie was born on August 16, 1964, in Oak Ridge Tn. She attended Oliver Springs High School and was a member of Labor Local 818. Debbie was a vibrant soul that left her mark on this Earth. She was a caring and loving person who made sure everyone “on the hill” was taken care of. Debbie loved to cook, adored her animals, enjoyed gardening, and most of all loved being a “Moomee”. She especially treasured the time she spent with her granddaughter, Jordan.

Debbie is survived by her daughter and family, Tocha Brandon, Darius Wright, and Jordan Holmes; her sister, Delores Bird; her sister, Margo Baker; her nephew, Travis Bird; and her nephew and family, Aaron, Crystal, and Kaylie Bird. Special bonus grandchildren Alejia, Dre, Aryiah, Eli, Kate, and Brinley.

Debbie was preceded in death by her parents, Joe and Betty Baker; her aunt, Peggy Phillips; and her Mamaw, Tina Stripling. Family and friends are invited to celebrate the life of Debbie at Premier Sharp Funeral Home on Sunday, May 21st from 5 pm-7 pm. The Funeral Service will follow directly after. On Monday, May 22nd, the Burial Service will be held at 11 am at Oliver Springs Cemetery with a procession from Sharps. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the funeral home in Debbie’s honor.

Premier Sharp Funeral Home is proud to be serving the Thomas family. www.sharpfh.com.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...