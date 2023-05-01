Daisy Lucille York, Claxton

Daisy Lucille York, age 82 of Claxton passed away on Monday, May 1, 2023, at Methodist Medical Center. Daisy was born on April 1, 1941, in Sevier County, Tennessee to the late Kelly and Faye Aultry Jones. Throughout her life, she loved playing BINGO, fishing, bird watching, and most of all spending time with her family. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her sons, Allen and Ricky Barnes; sister, Jeanie Ball; brother, Kelly Jones.

She is survived by her loving husband, William W. York; children, Debbie Smith & husband Donald, Betty Shoffner, Wendy Carroll & husband Mike, and Billy York; 8 grandchildren; several great-grandchildren, nieces, and nephews.

The family will have a graveside service at 1:30 pm, Wednesday, May 3, 2023, at Grandview Memorial Garden. Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements. holleygamble.com

