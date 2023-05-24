CW4 Rolland Jack Spurling, Rockwood

CW4 Rolland Jack Spurling, age 90, of Rockwood, Tennessee passed away Sunday, May 21, 2023, at the Ben Atchley Tennessee State Veterans Home in Knoxville, Tennessee. He was born June 15, 1932, in Rockwood, Tennessee. Jack was an active member of the First Baptist Church in Rockwood for more than 70 years. Mr. Spurling retired from the U.S. Department of Energy Y-12 Nuclear Plant in Oak Ridge, Tennessee. He was a Veteran and retired from the U.S. Army and the Tennessee Army National Guard with 40 years of service. He was preceded in death by his daughter, Sharon Kay Spurling; parents, Mr. & Mrs. J.S. Spurling; brothers and their spouses, Jim (Irene) Spurling, Bill (Beulah) Spurling, and Tom Spurling.

Survivors include:

Wife: Eula Hatfield Spurling

Sisters: Emily Brock

Peggy Sexton

Carol Wright

Ann Cameron

Sister-in-law: Helen Spurling

And several other relatives and friends.

The family would like to extend a special thank you for the kindness and compassion shown by nurses, caregivers, and staff at Ben Atchley Tennessee State Veterans Home in Knoxville, Tennessee.



The family will receive friends Thursday, May 25, 2023, from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at the Evans Mortuary. Funeral services will follow on Thursday, May 25, 2023, at 7:00 p.m. from the Chapel of Evans Mortuary with Bro. Ben McNees officiating. Family and friends will meet on Friday, May 26, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. in the Oak Grove Cemetery in Rockwood, Tennessee for committal services

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...