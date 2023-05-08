Connie Lily Lekatta Northern Branson, Harriman

Ms. Connie Lily Lekatta Northern Branson, age 68, of Harriman, passed away Friday morning May 5, 2023, at her home.

She is preceded in death by her husband: Jimmy Ray Branson.

Parents: DJ & Geneva Northern.

Brother: Samuel Northern.

Three sisters: Doris “Pando” Beard, Margaret Sandifer, and Sonya Northern.

She is survived by her two daughters: Misty Northern of Harriman and Shannon Barnes of Rockwood.

Sister: Carolyn Fickey of Harriman.

Three special nieces: Sue Sandifer, Julie Portwood, and Tracey Northern.

Four grandchildren, five great-grandchildren, and many other nieces, nephews, and friends

The family will meet at 12:00 noon on Tuesday, May 9, 2023, at Rose Cemetery in Kingston for graveside services with Bro. Jimmy Bankin officiating.

Davis Funeral Home in Harriman is honored to serve the family of Ms. Connie Lily Lekatta Northern Branson.

