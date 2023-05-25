Clinton Police: Person fatally shot at Clinton home Thursday afternoon

According to Vaughn Becker, the Clinton Police Department chief, a person was shot and killed at a Clinton home on Thursday.

Officers were sent to a home on the 800 block of Fowler St. at around 12 p.m. on Thursday. The victim was a young male, but not a juvenile.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation agents were investigating the shooting. Becker said that no officers were involved in it, and said he had no comment about any suspects involved in the shooting.

This story will be updated when more information is available.

