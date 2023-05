Christopher Marshall Thorpe, age 50, passed away on Sunday, May 21, 2023, at his home in Oak Ridge.

He was born in Atlanta, Georgia on June 26, 1972. He was a stay-at-home dad that loved being with his kids, enjoying his car, and of course his PS5.

He is survived by his girlfriend Nia; daughters Brianna and Cassidy; sons Tyler and Christopher; sister-in-law Samantha Carter; and nephew Jackson Porter.

Premier Sharp Funeral Home is honored to serve the Thorpe family.

