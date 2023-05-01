Christina Ellen Monroe, Wartburg

Christina Ellen Monroe, 55, daughter of Gil and Marta Monroe, entered the kingdom of heaven on Friday, April 28, 2023. Christina is survived by both her parents, three sons: Christian and Austin Melson and Braden Gibbins, two daughters-in-law Whitney and Emma Melson, her brother and sister-in-law, Michael and Jennifer Monroe, and nephew and niece Isaac and Ella Monroe.



Foundationally, Christina was a Woman of the Lord and relied on her faith every single day of her life. She instilled a strong set of core values in her sons, stemming from a strong Christian family life growing up. Her faith sustained her during her 3+ year battle with cancer. While hoping and praying for a miracle, she was at peace with the Lord’s will. Her spirit entered the Kingdom with conviction and faith in the Lord.



Christina’s list of accomplishments is extensive. She leaned into her leadership skills and joined the Air National Guard while working on her undergraduate degree at Tennessee Tech. After eventually completing her Masters in Education and applying it to the elementary school system, she decided to continue to serve her country as an active duty Officer in the Air Force. She retired from the Air Force as a Major, having spent the majority of her time teaching basic training to the men and women who would eventually go on to protect the freedoms of our country.



After retiring from the military, she went to work for Eli Lilly Co., and a new career was ignited. Her team was always important to her and some of her closest friends came by way of colleagues. She was naturally successful at developing relationships, something that was not a secret to anyone who knew her. Christina worked for nearly 18 years as a Senior Sales Representative across Neuroscience, Osteoporosis, Diabetes, and Men’s Health divisions. She was so proud to have been recently promoted to Executive Territory Manager.

The family will receive friends Wednesday, May 3, 2023, from 9-11 am at St. Paul Lutheran Church, 222 South Church Street, Wartburg, TN 37887. Funeral services will follow at 11 am with Pastor David Graves officiating. Internment will immediately follow in the Wartburg City Cemetery with full military honors provided by the American Legion Post 149 of Wartburg.



If you wish to honor Christina, please consider making a donation to the Morgan County SHOC (Survivors Helping Others Cope) organization to help others battling the same vicious disease as Christina. SHOC c/o Anna Harlan 235 Spruce Drive, Wartburg, TN 37887

Schubert Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Christina Monroe.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...