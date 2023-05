Cheryl Ann Mutter age 60 of Harriman passed away Sunday, April 30, 2023, at Roane Medical Center. Cheryl is survived by her brother Donald Mutter of Harriman.

The family will receive friends from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. Thursday, May 4, 2023, at Lawnville Road Church of Christ in Kingston. Celebration of Life at 7:00 p.m. Kyker Funeral Home of Kingston is serving the Mutter Family.

