Charlene J. Ratledge, Kingston

News Department 12 hours ago Obituaries Leave a comment 9 Views

Charlene J. Ratledge, 83, of Kingston, TN passed away on Monday, May 15, 2023. Charlene was born in Rockwood, TN on May 16, 1939, the daughter of Charlie and Mayme Jackson. She was a loving wife and mother. Charlene briefly worked in the cafeteria at Kingston Elementary and devoted housewife for 23 years. Charlene had a passion for gardening, reading, watching Western movies, traveling, and spending time with her beloved family. She was cared for by her devoted grandson, Charles Kanipe and Kimmy Morgan along with grandchildren, Joseph and Jaselyn.

Charlene was preceded in death by her husband, Robert (RJ) Ratledge, daughter-in-law, Breanna Ladd; grandchild Seiera Ladd; parents Charlie and Mayme Jackson; siblings Sandra Jackson Webb and John C. Marney.

Survivors include children Tijuana Beason (James Burnette) of Harriman, TN; Kenneth (Cathy) Ladd of Bastrop, TX; Teddie (Phyllis) Ladd of Beaumont, TX; Roger (Jolynn) Ladd of Ooltewah, TN; Claude Ladd of Birchwood, TN, and Charles (Erica) Ladd of Louisville KY; 18 grandchildren, a host of great-grandchildren, a great-great-grandchild; sister, Joann Clark of Kingston and sister, Brenda Yates of Kingston; many wonderful nephews and nieces.

Visitation for family and friends will be held Sunday, May 21, 2023, from 1:00 pm (EST) – 3:00 pm at Kyker Funeral Home at 350 W Race St, Kingston, TN 37763. Funeral service is immediately following visitation at 3:00 pm. Charlene will be laid to rest at the Chattanooga National Cemetery 1200 Bailey Ave. Chattanooga TN with her husband, Robert Ratledge on Monday, May 22, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. Kyker Funeral Home of Kingston is serving the Ratledge Family.

About News Department

Check Also

Donnie Johnson, 69

Donnie Johnson age 69 went to his Heavenly Home Wednesday, May 17, 2023. He was …

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

© Copyright 2023, HousleyCreative / BBB Communications. All Rights Reserved.
%d bloggers like this: