Carolyn Sue Hatfield, Rocky Top

Carolyn Sue Hatfield, age 73 of Rocky Top, passed away on April 30, 2023, at home. She was born in Tazwell, Tennessee on June 9, 1949, to the late Rosa Sharp. She was of the Baptist Faith. Carolyn enjoyed playing on the computer, gardening, especially roses, dancing, line dancing, amusement parks, and most of all eating. She is preceded in death by brother: Stevie Lee Sharp, son: Will Hatfield, sister: Betty Harness, and granddaughter: Alise Hatfield. She loved her family, children, and all grandkids.

Survivors:

Daughters: Lecia Gail Phillips and Johnny Phillips of Greenback, TN

Carol D. Scarborough and Sam Scarborough of Rocky Top, TN

Sister: Terrie Roach and Floyd Roach of Oliver Springs, TN

Brother: Kenneth Ray Sharp of Knoxville, TN

Grandchildren: Amber Bullman, Christian, Mandolyn Cruz, Will Hatfield Jr., Dillon Hatfield, and Martin Hatfield

Many Great Grandchildren, and a host of other family and friends.

Visitation: 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM, Tuesday, May 2, 2023, at Hatmaker Funeral Home.

Funeral Service: 8:00 PM, Tuesday, May 2, 2023, in the Hatmaker Funeral Home Chapel.

A graveside service will be held Wednesday, May 3, 2023, at 2:00 PM at the Oak Grove Cemetery in Rocky Top, TN.

