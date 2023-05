Carl R. Poitevint, Sunbright (formerly of Odessa, TX)

Mr. Carl R. Poitevint, age 71, of Sunbright, formerly of Odessa, Texas, passed away Friday, May 19, 2023, at Life Care Center of Morgan County.

He was preceded in death by his parents: Bennett and Betty Standard Poitevint.

He is survived by his wife: Kathy Lawson.

Two sons: Bennett and John Poitevint.

One daughter: Dora Poitivent.

And one grandson: Caulder Poitivent.

All services will be held in Odessa, Texas.

Davis Funeral Home, Wartburg, is honored to serve the family of Mr. Carl R. Poitevint.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...