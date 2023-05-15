Brigitte Yarbrough of Clinton, 57

Brigitte Yarbrough of Clinton, age 57, passed away on May 13th after a courageous battle with cancer. She was at home and surrounded by her loved ones.

Brigitte had a servant’s heart in every aspect of her life and always put others above herself. She lived out the scripture, Phil 2:3-4: Let nothing be done through selfish ambition or conceit, but in lowliness of mind let each esteem others better than himself. Let each of you look out not only for his own interests but also for the interests of others.

She was an amazing mother to her three children, the proudest “Maw” to her eight grandchildren, wonderful aunt to Teresa, loyal friend, and the hardest worker as the General Manager of Harrison’s Restaurant for the last 22 1/2 years. She loved her friends and co-workers like family. You could find her spending any free time she had finding ways to spoil her grandkids.

She loved to give gifts so her favorite time of year was Christmas. Actually, she loved any occasion when her entire family could be together and she would get excited weeks in advance. Her whole family would joke about who was the favorite kid or grandkid so she bought them all gifts that said, “You are my favorite”. She had a way of making everyone feel special with her unconditional love.

She was proceeded in death by her mother Wanda Ivey; father Everett Arzo Ivey; husband Michael Yarbrough; brother Delone Ivey; and sisters Betty Marcum and Kathy Laboukas.

She is survived by her daughter Melissa Smith and husband Jeff; son Jason Kitts and wife Brooke; son James Jones and wife Jennifer; special niece Teresa “Bug” Ivey; grandchildren, Zack Williams, Carley Kitts, Jayden Kitts, Kendal Kitts, Molly Smith, Lofton Jones, Landon Jones, and Liam Jones; Fiancé, Lincoln White; bother Ricky Ivey; sisters Patricia Ward, Helen Shelton, and Connie Reid; her Harrison’s work family, and all of her nieces and nephews. If we forgot anyone, we are sorry! But in Brigitte’s words, “It is what it is”.

The family will receive friends on Wednesday, May 17, 2023, from 5 – 7 pm with a funeral service to follow. Graveside service will be held on Thursday, May 18, 2023, at 12 noon at Ivey Cemetery in LaFollette. The staff at Holley Gamble is honored to serve the Yarbrough family.

