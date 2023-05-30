Brenda Faye Townsend, Eastlake, OH (formerly of Briceville)

Brenda Faye Townsend, age 78 of Eastlake, Ohio, formerly of Briceville, Tennessee, passed away on May 27, 2023. She was born in Briceville, Tennessee on January 22, 1944, to the late James Robert and Ruby Bailey Leach. Brenda was a member of Main Street Baptist Church of Rocky Top. She loved to crochet and spend time with her family and friends. In addition to her parents, James Robert and Ruby Bailey Leach, Brenda is preceded in death by her brother, Billy Ray Leach, and sister Mary Lou Lawson.

Surviving Relatives:

Children Barry Branham of Cleveland, TN

Sherry Pongtornwatchakorn of Eastlake, OH

Sisters Wanda Black of Lake City

Annette Yount of Cincinnati, Oh

And many grandchildren and great-grandchildren as well as a host of other family members and friends.

Visitation: 6:00 PM to 7:00 PM, Wednesday, May 31, 2023, at Hatmaker Funeral Home.

Funeral Service: 7:00 PM, Wednesday, May 31, 2023, in the Hatmaker Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Wayne Phillips officiating.

A graveside service will be held at 11:00 AM, Thursday, June 1, 2023, at Oak Grove Cemetery in Rocky Top.

