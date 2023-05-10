Bobbie Helen Gray, Radcliff, KY

Bobbie Helen Gray, 60, of Radcliff, KY was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, daughter, and sister, who passed away peacefully on Friday, May 5, 2023, in Louisville, Kentucky. Born on Tuesday, March 26, 1963, in Oak Ridge, Tennessee, Bobbie was known for her kind, gentle, and thoughtful nature, which she generously shared with everyone who crossed her path.

Bobbie was preceded in death by her father, Arnold Daniels.

She is survived by her devoted husband, Mark Gray; her three beloved children, Jackie Myers, Elliott Quickery, and Casie Rowe; her nine cherished grandchildren, with one more on the way; her caring mother, Lorene Daniels; her supportive sisters, Sue Thais and Lou Lawrence; and a host of extended family and friends who will miss her deeply.

With a heart full of love and a passion for nurturing others, Bobbie owned and operated a successful childcare center. She dedicated her life to providing a safe, warm, and loving environment for countless children and their families. Her strong work ethic and commitment to the well-being of others earned her the respect and admiration of her community. In addition to her professional accomplishments, Bobbie was an active member of various associations, where she contributed her time and expertise to help improve the lives of those around her.

In her personal life, Bobbie treasured the moments spent with her family. She was a devoted wife and mother, always putting the needs of her loved ones first. As a grandmother, she took immense joy in watching her grandchildren grow and flourish, and her love for them knew no bounds. She was a pillar of strength and love for her entire family, and her memory will live on in their hearts forever.

The family will receive friends at Holley-Gamble Funeral Home, 621 S. Charles Seivers Blvd., Clinton, TN on Wednesday, May 10, 2023, from 5 – 7 PM with a funeral service to follow.

Holley Gamble would like to thank Chism Family Funeral Home of Vine Grove, KY, who assisted the Gray family in making arrangements locally.

