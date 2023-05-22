Billy Gene Stephens II, Deer Lodge

Billy Gene Stephens II, age 53 of Deer Lodge, passed away on Friday, May 19, 2023. Billy was born June 19, 1969. Billy was preceded in death by his father: Billy Stephens and brother: Phillip Stephens.
He was a Veteran of the U.S. Marines and a graduate of Sunbright High School.
He is survived by his girlfriend: Amanda Young
Sons: Billy G. Stephens and Brandon Stephens
Daughter: Emma Stephens
Mother: Cathy Stephens
Brothers: Steven, Joey, and Bobby Stephens
Sister: Tabi Clmandot
Grandson: Billy Gene Stephens
Also surviving are a host of Nieces, Nephews, and cousins.
The family is honoring Billy’s wishes to be cremated and will have a memorial service at a later date.
Schubert Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Billy Gene Stephens.