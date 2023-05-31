Billy Allen McLean Jr, Rockwood

Billy Allen McLean, Jr., age 44, a resident of Rockwood, Tennessee passed away Saturday, May 27, 2023, at his home. “Little Billy” and “Boo” as he was lovingly known was born to Billy and Gail McLean on May 7, 1979, in Chattanooga, Tennessee. “Little Billy” was a 1997 Rockwood High School Graduate. He also studied Brick Masonry at Cumberland County High School while attending Rockwood High School. He was a 1999 Tennessee Tech Graduate for Machine Tech 1. To know “Little Billy” was to love him. He had a very big kind loving heart. He loved his family unconditionally. He was always there to lend a hand to help, or an ear to listen. He had a smile that could light up a room and a sense of humor that could brighten the darkest of days! His dog was his best friend and truest companion, and he loved her dearly.

“Little Billy” was preceded in death by his grandmother, Wanda McLean; grandfathers, William C. Doughty, and William B. McLean; great-grandmother, Della M. Collins-McLean; great-grandfather, C.B. McLean; uncle, Dale Doughty; and the love of his life, Amy R. Riddle.

Survivors include:

Father & Mother: Billy A., Sr. & Gail McLean of Rockwood, TN

Daughters: Macy Worley of Rockwood, TN

Deanna Madewell of Knoxville, TN

Sister: Amy McLean (Richard) of Greenback, TN

Aunts & Uncles: Teri (James) Cagle of Rockwood, TN

Marilynn (Johnny) Treadway of Westel, TN

Special Niece: Ashly Cox of Greenback, TN

Special Great Niece: Addilynn Cox of Greenback, TN

Special Cousin: Ashley Nail of Westel, TN

And a host of aunts, uncles, cousins, other relatives, and friends who love him dearly.

The family will receive friends Friday, June 2, 2023, from 11:00 a.m. (E.D.T.) until 1:00 p.m. (E.D.T.) at the Evans Mortuary. Funeral services will follow on Friday, June 2, 2023, at 1:00 p.m. (E.D.T.) from the Chapel of Evans Mortuary with Pastor Rocky Churchwell officiating. Committal services and interment will follow in the McLean Cemetery in the Westel Community of Rockwood, in Cumberland County, Tennessee. An online register is available at www.evansmortuary.biz. Evans Mortuary of Rockwood, Tennessee is serving the family of Billy Allen McLean, Jr.

