Beulah N. Rose Jackson, 89

Beulah N. Rose Jackson went home to Jesus on May 19, 2023, at age 89 surrounded by her family. Born November 17, 1933, in Castlewood, Virginia to Noah Alfred and Mable Rose. She married Buford Jackson on May 23, 1953, and will be laid to rest next to him on their anniversary.

In addition to being a loving wife and mother, Beulah also loved being surrounded by her grandchildren, being outdoors and gardening, and volunteering on mission trips around the world. Throughout her entire life, she held an unwavering faith in God, which she shared with those who surrounded her.

Beulah is preceded in death by her husband, Buford Jackson, parents, Noah Alfred Rose and Mable Alice Jessee Rose, and her brothers James Rose, Winston Rose, Wayne Rose, and Ronald Rose and sister, Katherine Salyer. She is survived by her sister, Alice Faye Ison of Sandusky, Ohio, her children, John Jackson (Jeanne) of Goodview, Virginia, Thomas Jackson (Brenda) of Coalfield, Tennessee, Anna Worthy of Clinton, Tennessee, and Eva Foust (Brian) of Clinton, Tennessee, as well as her grandchildren, Johnathan Jackson (Amy), Michael Jackson, Thomas Jackson Jr. (Mandy), Holly Jackson, Luke Worthy (Rachel), Rebekah Worthy, Whitney Foust, Lindsay Foust, and Elizabeth Wilson (Adam), and great-grandchildren Ethan, Emma, Clay, Thomas Edward III, Jordan, Adam, Dylon, Malachai, Levi, Mila, and Tatum.

John 14: 1 – 4, 6

“Do not let your heart be troubled; believe in God, believe also in Me. In My Father’s house are many dwelling places; if it were not so, I would have told you; for I go to prepare a place for you. If I go and prepare a place for you, I will come again and receive you to Myself, that where I am, there you may be also… Jesus said, “I am the way, and the truth, and the life; no one comes to the Father but through Me.”

Visitation will be held at Jackson Funeral Home and Cremation 51 Edmonds Drive Oliver Springs, Tn 37840 on Monday, May 22, 2023, from 6-8:00 pm.

Graveside Funeral to be held Tuesday, May 23, 2023, at 1:00 pm at Anderson Memorial Gardens 640 Oliver Springs Hwy Clinton, TN 37716 officiated by Chris Stephens.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations are made to World Help (worldhelp.net), an organization she was dedicated to through mission trips and child sponsorships.

