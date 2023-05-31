Betty Sue Moore, 90 years, passed away in her Chesnee home on the morning of May 28, 2023, after a brief illness. Betty was born on June 28, 1932, in Roane County, Tennessee, to the late Edward and Kate Pearl Mcelroy Culvahouse. In her working years, she was a sewer for 21 years with Burlington Hosiery. She was a member of Elverton Baptist Church in Harriman, Tennessee.

She is survived by her daughter, Kathey Mae Moore (Garry) of Chesnee, SC, two sons, Herbert Gann (Betty) of Rockwood, Tennessee, and Michael Gann (Becky) of Harriman, Tennessee, sister, Margaret Cantrell of Harriman, Tennessee, 4 grandchildren, 5 great-grandchildren, and 1 great-great-grandson.

Graveside services will be held at Elverton Baptist Church Cemetery in Harriman, Tennessee on Friday, June 2, 2023, at 11:00 am. No local services to be held. Davis Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

