Belinda Baker Aurin, 83

Belinda Baker Aurin, age 83, passed away Sunday, May 14, 2023, at the Methodist Medical Center of Oak Ridge after a courageous 9-year battle with Alzheimer’s disease.

Belinda was born on Dec. 26, 1939, in Maryville and moved with her family to Oak Ridge in 1945. She attended Highland View and Linden Elementary Schools, and Jefferson Junior High School, and graduated from Oak Ridge High School in 1957. She went on to attend East Tennessee State University earning a dual degree in education and social welfare. While attending ETSU, Belinda was an active member of the Alpha Delta Pi Sorority and was awarded “Freshman Beauty” for her class. Upon graduation, she worked one year with the Tennessee Department of Public Welfare in adoptions and foster care before attending graduate school at Florida State University. She continued her career as a welfare worker for Anderson County.

In 1963, while applying for a car loan, she met with a loan officer at the Bank of Oak Ridge named Ralph E. Aurin, Jr. Not only did she end up marrying Ralph, but he also paid for the car! They were married on May 2, 1964, and recently celebrated 59 years of marriage. They were blessed with two children, Craig and Amy. Belinda had a deep love for children. With hopes of one-day teaching kindergarten, she continued her education with a graduate degree in Early Childhood Education from the University of Tennessee. She taught at Oak Ridge Nursery School for 7 years as well as Robertsville Junior High School for 3 years. In 1982, while waiting on a kindergarten position to open, she started her real estate career at Ridge Realty. In 1987, she co-founded Realty 100, Inc. Real estate became her passion, she loved helping people with their relocation. She enjoyed sharing her lifelong knowledge of Oak Ridge with her clients. She continued working at her business until her diagnosis in 2015.

Faith and family were the center of Belinda’s life. She was an active member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church serving on many different committees. She faithfully attended Adoration for a weekly hour of prayer for nearly 20 years. Second, only to her faith came her family. “Ganna” as she was affectionately known, adored her six grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. She made every effort to attend gymnastics, soccer, cheerleading, baseball, dance recitals, concerts, and more. She was always there to support her grandchildren. Belinda remained extremely close to her brothers, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, and cousins. She loved helping to plan and attend the many Gibson family picnics and reunions over the years. Family was her greatest joy.

Belinda might have been described as a “Type AA” personality. She was happiest when her calendar was full. Anyone who knew Belinda recognized her caring nature. She was always willing to help, volunteer, plan, or organize for anyone or anything. She was extremely active in her community serving in the Oak Ridge Chamber of Commerce, Panhellenic, Altrusa, and various other civic organizations. She was an avid reader and enjoyed attending exercise classes, walking, and playing bridge with the same group of ladies for many, many years. She was also a huge Tennessee Volunteer and Oak Ridge High School sports fan. She and Ralph have been season ticket holders to ORHS football for over 50 years.

Belinda was preceded in death by her mother, Juanita G. Gerber; stepfather, Frederick H. Gerber; father, Gleason G. Baker; brother, Markland W. Baker; and grandparents, Otha A. & Dannie E. Gibson, Sr., of Maryville.

She is survived by her “earthly angel” and devoted husband, Ralph E. Aurin, Jr.; son, Craig M. Aurin & wife, Wendie, of Oak Ridge; daughter, Amy A. Sanders & husband, Trey, of Marietta, GA; granddaughters, Cameron Mullens (Steven), Emily Slayton (John), Lucy Jones (Ryan), all of Marietta, GA and MacKenzie Aurin of Oak Ridge; grandsons, Cody Parks of Las Vegas, NV, Wyatt Parks of Murfreesboro; five great-grandchildren; brothers, Michael F. Baker and Herbert Bowden of Oak Ridge; very special sister-in-law, Karen Baker of Oak Ridge; her late brother Mark’s longtime companion, Teresa Toomey of Oak Ridge; as well as many special nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Belinda’s family is deeply appreciative to the many caretakers who helped her throughout this journey including the medical and hospice staff at Methodist Medical Center of Oak Ridge, the staff at The Lantern at Morning Pointe in Clinton, The Grande Memory Care Sterling Estates in Marietta, GA, and Keystone Adult Day Program in Oak Ridge. She will be greatly missed but we celebrate that Belinda is completely healed and dancing with her Savior, Jesus Christ.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to: Keystone Adult Day Program, 1350 Oak Ridge Turnpike, Oak Ridge, TN 37830 (Keystonetn.org) or St. Mary’s Catholic Church of Oak Ridge, 327 Vermont Ave., Oak Ridge, TN 37830.

The family will receive friends 5-7 pm Wednesday, May 17, 2023, at Weatherford Mortuary. Funeral mass will be held at 10 am Thursday, May 18, 2023, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church of Oak Ridge. Interment will follow at 12 pm at Oak Ridge Memorial Park. Online condolences may be left at weatherfordmortuary.com.

