Barbara Pemberton, 81

Barbara Pemberton, age 81, went home to her Heavenly Father on May 16, 2023. She was born on August 20, 1941. She married at 18 and was a devoted wife and mother. She spent her life taking care of her household and raising her two children, who she loved dearly. She lived a good life and was loved by everyone who knew her.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Jim Pemberton. Her mother, Laura McCuiston, and her father Tom McCuiston. Brother, Richard McCuiston, and sister, Emma May. Brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Jack Pemberton, Bert Pemberton (Elaine), C.W. Pemberton (Laura), Tom Pemberton (Mildred), Bill Pemberton, Max Edwards, Larry Griesinger, and Brooks May.

She is survived by:

Daughter, Lee Ann Jackson, Rockwood, TN

Son, Jim Pemberton, Cleveland, TN

Sister, Tommye Dorrance

Brothers-in-law, John Pemberton and Ollie Dorrance

Sisters-in-law, Peggy Edwards, Ann Griesinger, Peggy Pemberton, Millie Pemberton, Carolyn Pemberton, and Mary McCuiston

Grandchildren, Ty Snipes, Chase Snipes, Dalton Jackson, Jared Pemberton, and Madison Pemberton.

Great Grandchildren, Isaiah Snipes, Joshua Snipes, Kynleigh Snipes, Elijah Snipes, and Tymber Selvidge

Host of nieces and nephews.

Per Barbara’s wishes, there will be no services.

