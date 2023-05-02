Barbara Earlene Mobley, Kingston

Mrs. Barbara Earlene Mobley, age 76 of Kingston, went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, April 30, 2023. She was born on May 18, 1946, in Joplin, Missouri. She enjoyed baking, sewing & crocheting, making floral arrangements, and going to church at Midtown Baptist Church. She is preceded in death by her parents; Earl Lancelot Blood & Effie Ceola Foster Harland; husband: Michael Paul Mobley Sr. She is survived by:

Children: Teresa Waters, Lisa Perry, Michael Mobley Jr, and Tammy Sparks

Sister: Linda Pendergraft

Grandchildren: Kristina, Jonathan, Jessica, David, Amanda, Kelly, Rachel, Matthew, Destanie, Desiree, and Samantha

26 Great Grandchildren

And several other family members and friends

The family will receive friends on Thursday, May 4th, 2023, from 12:00-1:00 pm Et at the Midtown Baptist Church in Harriman, TN (3011 Roane State Hwy Harriman, TN 37748). Funeral service will follow at 1:00 pm ET with Pastor Gene Bailey officiating. Graveside and interment services will follow in the Swan Pond Cemetery in Harriman, TN. Evans Mortuary is serving the family of Mrs. Barbara Earlene Mobley.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...