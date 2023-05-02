Barbara Earlene Mobley, Kingston

News Department 7 hours ago Obituaries Leave a comment 30 Views

Mrs. Barbara Earlene Mobley, age 76 of Kingston, went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, April 30, 2023. She was born on May 18, 1946, in Joplin, Missouri. She enjoyed baking, sewing & crocheting, making floral arrangements, and going to church at Midtown Baptist Church. She is preceded in death by her parents; Earl Lancelot Blood & Effie Ceola Foster Harland; husband: Michael Paul Mobley Sr. She is survived by:
Children:        Teresa Waters, Lisa Perry, Michael Mobley Jr, and Tammy Sparks
Sister:            Linda Pendergraft
Grandchildren:    Kristina, Jonathan, Jessica, David, Amanda, Kelly, Rachel, Matthew, Destanie, Desiree, and Samantha
26 Great Grandchildren
And several other family members and friends

The family will receive friends on Thursday, May 4th, 2023, from 12:00-1:00 pm Et at the Midtown Baptist Church in Harriman, TN (3011 Roane State Hwy Harriman, TN 37748). Funeral service will follow at 1:00 pm ET with Pastor Gene Bailey officiating. Graveside and interment services will follow in the Swan Pond Cemetery in Harriman, TN. Evans Mortuary is serving the family of Mrs. Barbara Earlene Mobley.

About News Department

Check Also

Wilburn Ray Viles Sr, 78

Wilburn Ray Viles Sr., age 78 went to be with the Lord peacefully in his …

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

© Copyright 2023, HousleyCreative / BBB Communications. All Rights Reserved.
%d bloggers like this: