Anna L. Johnson, 88

Anna L. Johnson, age 88, passed away peacefully, on May 2, 2023. Anna was born in Oneida, TN, but was a long-time resident of Oak Ridge with her husband & son. Anna’s main career was as a homemaker, but she also worked at Sears & JC Penney in Oak Ridge. She was a member of Central Baptist Church and enjoyed gardening, landscaping, and home decorating.

Anna is survived by her husband, William “Bill” Johnson of Oak Ridge; son, James “Jim” Johnson & wife, Kaye, of Knoxville; four grandsons; two great-grandchildren; and brother, Jim Easterly & wife, Carol, of Bedford, VA.

The family would like to extend special thanks to all the friends & family who were thoughtful of Anna, the staff of The Groves for the care she received while residing there for the past six years, and to the staff of Covenant Hospice Care.

Family and friends will meet for a graveside service at 10 am Thursday, May 18, 2023, at Oak Ridge Memorial Park with Rev. Steve McDonald officiating. Online condolences may be left at weatherfordmortuary.com.

