Anderson County Memorial Day Service

The Director of Veterans Services for Anderson County would like to invite everyone to Anderson County’s 15th Annual Memorial Day Remembrance Program scheduled for Monday, 29 May 2023 at 10 a.m. The program will include speeches from the Anderson County Mayor Terry Frank, Tennessee District 33 State Representative John Ragan, USAF(Ret) and Keynote Speaker Zach Farrar, USMC, Vice-President for Trusts with Regions Bank. The program will pay tribute to the men and women of the U.S. Military who have given of their lives to protect the freedoms we all enjoy every day. The day itself is sacred and veterans need no reminder of that reason, but what about the general public, and more importantly the next generations. It is requested that everyone remember and show their support of our military past, present and future.
