Anderson County Commission Update

Brad Jones 2 hours ago Featured, News Leave a comment 4 Views

By Josh Anderson, Chairman, Anderson County Commission – Reprinted from the Norris Bulletin

General Sessions Division II Judge Matt Tuck administers the oath of office to Aaron Wells in front of his wife, Melissa, and daughter, Maggie. (Photo from the Norris Bulletin)

The Anderson County Commission voted to appoint Oak Ridger Aaron Wells to the District 6 Commissioner seat to replace Catherine Denenberg, who resigned last month. Six people applied for and were interviewed by the commission during its May 15th meeting. Wells received 10 votes on the first round of voting, easily surpassing the 8 votes which were needed to confirm a commissioner and eliminating the need for further rounds of voting. District 6 covers the west end of Oak Ridge, including the Scarborough Community. Wells said he plans to run for the seat during the special election for the seat next August and in 2026 when the original term would’ve expired. There will also likely be a primary for the seat, which will be held in March of next year during the presidential primary.

County Commission also approved a sales contract between the Anderson County Board of Education and Christ Fellowship Church for the church’s property located at 105 Fellowship Lane to be used as the site for the new Claxton Elementary School. Commission also approved the budget transfer within the
school system’s budget for the $3,200,000 needed for the purchase price and closing costs on the 29.37
acre parcel. The church building itself, which is 27,800 square feet and was built in 2002, is roughly a quarter of the total square footage needed for the school. Anderson County Director of Schools, Dr. Tim Parrott, said the school board’s plan is to sell the 12 acres of property with the Life Development Center in Oak Ridge, as well as apply approximately two million dollars from the school system’s fund balance toward the overall cost of the construction project, which is estimated to cost over $20,000,000. Dr. Parrott also expressed hope that County Commission would be willing to commit an additional three million dollars to the project in exchange for taking possession of the current 17-acre Claxton Elementary campus located at the intersection of 25W and Edgemoor Road. That proposal will come before the budget committee in June.

Tags

About Brad Jones

Brad is the Owner/Operator of BBB TV 12, and has been with the company since August of 1996. Brad is a 1987 graduate of Coalfield High School and a 1995 graduate of the University of Tennessee College of Communications. He won the 1995 broadcast production student of the year award. Brad worked at Shop at Home, Inc. a home shopping network that was located in Knoxville, TN from 1993 - 1995 and then at Via TV (RSTV, Inc.) from 1995 - 1996. After some freelance work in Nashville, Brad joined the BBB Communications staff in August of 1996. A short stint at WVLT TV as a news photographer was in 2001, but he continued to work at BBB TV as well. Brad is married to Nicole Jenkins Jones, a 1990 graduate of Oak Ridge High School, who works at Oak Ridge Gastroenterology and Associates in Oak Ridge. They have 3 kids, Trevor Bogard, 27, Chandler 22, and Naomi 13. On December 12, 2013 they welcomed their first grandchild, Carter Ryan Bogard. Brad is also the assistant boys basketball coach at Coalfield High School for the past 11 years. In 2013-14 the Yellow Jackets won their first district title since 1991 and just the 4th in school history.

Check Also

Norris Lions to Host Annual Memorial Day Service

Submitted by the Norris Lions Club and Reprinted from the Norris Bulletin “Decoration Day” began …

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

© Copyright 2023, HousleyCreative / BBB Communications. All Rights Reserved.
%d bloggers like this: