Alma “Ruth” Futrell, Harriman

Alma “Ruth” Futrell, age 84 of Harriman left this earth from a church social event on May 6, 2023, to go to her heavenly home.

She was a very special “Lady” to many family members and friends. For years, she was the best host and in later years enjoyed going places, visiting with family, friends, and keeping the communication line going to connect them all. She was a member of Mount Pisgah Baptist Church in Oliver Springs.

Ruth was preceded in death by her parents, George and Mae Daniels of Oliver Springs.

She was widowed from her loving Husband, Eldon “Johnny” Futrell, and her Son, Terry Futrell in 2006, all from Harriman. Also preceded in death by her brother, Roger Daniels;

Sister and brother-in-law, Christine and “Shorty” Kilgore;

Brother-in-law and sister-in-law Franklin and Margie Futrell.

She is survived by her Brother and Sister-in-law, Herman and Sue Daniels of Oliver Springs;

Sister-in-law, Judy Daniels of Rockwood;

Grandson, Jacob Futrell of Knoxville;

And a host of loving nieces, nephews, and life-long friend, Caroline Diggs.

A Graveside Service will be held at Mount Pisgah Church Cemetery on Tuesday, May 9, 2023, at 11:00 am. Pastor Garvan Walls will officiate.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Mount Pisgah Print Shop.

