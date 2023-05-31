Allen Lynn Price, Harriman

Mr. Allen Lynn Price, 72, of Harriman, passed away on May 28, 2023, at his home. He loved caring for his racing horses in his younger years.

He is preceded in death by his wife: Barbara Sue Price.

His parents: James & Norma Price.

Two brothers: Ray Cann and Darryl Cann.

Sister: Patricia Cann Geisy.

He is survived by his three sons: Westin & Sara Price, Clayton Price, and Caleb Ritter.

Five brothers: Dale & Miryam Harvey, Farron Cann, Kelly Price, David Cann, and Paul Cann.

Four grandchildren: Ruger Price, Rustin Price, Reed Price, and Ruthie Price.

Along with many nieces, nephews, and friends.

Davis Funeral Home, Harriman, is honored to serve the family of Mr. Allen Lynn Price during this difficult time.

