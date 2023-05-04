Allen Brown, Harriman

Mr. Allen Brown, age 79, of Harriman, passed away Wednesday, May 3, 2023, at Roane Medical Center. He worked and retired from Wright Drilling where he spent his days drilling oil wells. Allen enjoyed watching Western TV shows and working in the garden.

He was preceded in death by his parents: Elmer & Carrie Brown.

Two sisters: Nancy Howard and Dorothy Moore.

He is survived by his wife: Carolyn Griffis Brown.

Sister: Mary Robb.

Brother-in-law & sister-in-law: Curtis & Cathy Griffis.

And many nieces, nephews, and friends.

The family will receive friends Friday, May 5, 2023, at Davis Funeral Home in Harriman from 12:00 noon to 1:00 PM. Funeral services will follow at 1:00 PM in the chapel of Davis Funeral Home with Bro. George Mills officiating. Graveside services will follow in Piney Grove Cemetery.

Davis Funeral Home, Harriman, is honored to serve the family of Mr. Allen Brown during this difficult time.

