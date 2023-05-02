Alleged shooter Brain Patrick Wilson out of hospital being held without bond at Roane County Jail

The person responsible for the shooting at the Midtown Body Shop late last month (March 30th), Brian Patrick Wilson, 46, has been in custody at the Roane County Jail according to Sheriff Jack Stockton. Jail records show he’s been in custody since April 21st. Wilson was in the hospital recovering from gunshot wounds he received after his alleged role in the shooting death of Amanda Weaver at the Midtown Body Shop plus the shooting of owner Rocky King and his daughter, who both survived the attack. Wilson was shot attempting to flee by a Tennessee Highway Patrol Trooper which sent him to the UT Medical Center.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is the lead agency in the case. Wilson is being held without bond at the Roane County Jail.

Brian Patrick Wilson, 46

Age/Race/Sex: 46 / W / M

Booking Number: 26086

Booked: 04/21/2023

Arresting Agency: ROANE – TN0730000

Arresting Date/Time: 04/21/2023 18:51

Bond: $0.00

1 – Unlawful Possession of a firearm by person convicted of felony drug offense or violent felony

Offense Date: 04/21/2023

Bond: $0.00

Bond Type: Bond Revoked

Charging Agency:

2 – Driving Under The Influence

Offense Date: 04/21/2023

Bond: $0.00

Bond Type: Bond Revoked

Charging Agency:

3 – Implied consent License suspension

Offense Date: 04/21/2023

Bond: $0.00

Bond Type: Bond Revoked

Charging Agency:

4 – Driving On Revoked/Suspended License

Offense Date: 04/21/2023

Bond: $0.00

Bond Type: Bond Revoked

Charging Agency:

5 – Driving On Revoked/Suspended License

Offense Date: 04/21/2023

Bond: $0.00

Bond Type: Bond Revoked

Charging Agency:

6 – Domestic Assault

Offense Date: 04/21/2023

Bond: $0.00

Bond Type: Bond Revoked

Charging Agency:

7 – Domestic Assault

Offense Date: 04/21/2023

Bond: $0.00

Bond Type: Bond Revoked

Charging Agency:

8 – Child abuse where child is 8 or less

Offense Date: 04/21/2023

Bond: $0.00

Bond Type: Bond Revoked

Charging Agency:

9 – Vandalism ($1,001-$9,999)

Offense Date: 04/21/2023

Bond: $0.00

Bond Type: Bond Revoked

Charging Agency:

10 – Assault (Simple)

Offense Date: 04/21/2023

Bond: $0.00

Bond Type: Bond Revoked

Charging Agency:

