Alleged shooter Brain Patrick Wilson out of hospital being held without bond at Roane County Jail

The person responsible for the shooting at the Midtown Body Shop late last month (March 30th), Brian Patrick Wilson, 46, has been in custody at the Roane County Jail according to Sheriff Jack Stockton. Jail records show he’s been in custody since April 21st. Wilson was in the hospital recovering from gunshot wounds he received after his alleged role in the shooting death of Amanda Weaver at the Midtown Body Shop plus the shooting of owner Rocky King and his daughter, who both survived the attack. Wilson was shot attempting to flee by a Tennessee Highway Patrol Trooper which sent him to the UT Medical Center.
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is the lead agency in the case. Wilson is being held without bond at the Roane County Jail.
Booked: 04/21/2023
1 – Unlawful Possession of a firearm by person convicted of felony drug offense or violent felony
Offense Date: 04/21/2023
2 – Driving Under The Influence
Offense Date: 04/21/2023
3 – Implied consent License suspension
Offense Date: 04/21/2023
4 – Driving On Revoked/Suspended License
Offense Date: 04/21/2023
5 – Driving On Revoked/Suspended License
Offense Date: 04/21/2023
6 – Domestic Assault
Offense Date: 04/21/2023
7 – Domestic Assault
Offense Date: 04/21/2023
8 – Child abuse where child is 8 or less
Offense Date: 04/21/2023
9 – Vandalism ($1,001-$9,999)
Offense Date: 04/21/2023
10 – Assault (Simple)
Offense Date: 04/21/2023
